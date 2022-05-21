Cricket Women's Cricket Women's Cricket Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Deepti Sharma ready for new role Deepti Sharma will lead Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge. Mithali Raj was the captain of the team until last edition of the tournament. P.K. Ajith Kumar 21 May, 2022 22:26 IST File picture of Deepti Sharma. - The Hindu P.K. Ajith Kumar 21 May, 2022 22:26 IST How important Deepti Sharma is in the scheme of things going forward for Indian women’s cricket was underlined a few days ago when she was announced as Velocity’s captain for the Women’s T20 Challenge, starting at Pune on Monday.While the other skippers, Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas) and Smriti Mandhana (Trailblazers) have led the teams in the previous editions, it is for the first time that Deepti has been made the captain. She has replaced Mithali Raj, who captained Velocity until the last edition.“It feels nice that I have got this opportunity,” the 24-year-old all-rounder said on Saturday. “When you captain, your responsibility increases; you want to do well and take your team forward. I have enjoyed captaincy. I have captained at the domestic level.”She said the annual tournament was a good initiative by the BCCI. “It would be even better next year when there could be six teams,” she said. “We have a lot of talents in India; it would be better for them if they get more matches.”She said the Women’s T20 Challenge was a great opportunity for them. “We have foreign players for this tournament and the (uncapped) domestic players,” she said. “The youngsters get to share the experience with the seniors.”Deepti is excited that several promising cricketers have been picked for the six-day event. “I was watching Kiran Navgire at the nets for the first time and found that she is such a power-hitter,” she said. “I also found leg-spinner Maya Sonawane very good.” Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :