No Mithali, Jhulan in squads announced for Women’s T20 Challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively for the Women's T20 Challenge. The three-team tournament will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium with the Trailblazers taking on Supernovas in the opening game.

Notably, seasoned veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami don't figure in any of the teams.

The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of 12 international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads — each comprising a total of 16 members.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (VC), *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Suné Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Poonam Yadav (VC), Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana (VC), Shafali Verma, *Ayabonga KhakaK, P.Navgire, *Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, *Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, *Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

(* Overseas player)

Schedule: