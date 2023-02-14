Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka’s Anushka found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Women's Cricket

Sri Lanka’s Anushka Sanjeewani was fined 15 per cent of match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after her side’s group match against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday. 

Team Sportstar
14 February, 2023 17:24 IST
Anushka Sanjeewani of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group match.

Anushka Sanjeewani of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Sobhana Mostary during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sanjeewani was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using any language, action or gesture towards a batter upon their dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Sanjeewani’s disciplinary record. This was the keeper’s first offence in a 24-month period.

During the 10th over of Bangladesh’s innings, after the dismissal of batter Sobhana Mostary, Sanjeewani ran aggressively towards the batter with her fists clenched in celebration.

Sanjeewani admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Sue Redfern, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Kim Cotton levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

