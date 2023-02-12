India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2023: Deepti removes Javeria, Mandhana out with injury

India will kickstart its Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday with a game against Pakistan in Cape Town. India has met Pakistan six times since the inaugural edition in 2009, winning on four occasions.

SCORE: PAK 39/1 (6 overs)

PAK 40/1 (7 overs): Radha Yadav into the attack.

THIS IS PAKISTAN’S JOINT HIGHEST POWERPLAY SCORE AGAINST INDIA IN T20IS. [Last instance was in Delhi, 2016]

PAK 39/1 (6 overs): Two left handers. Naturally Deepti will continue. Dealing in ones and twos, the two Pakistan batters but Muneeba rounds off the powerplay with a FOUR! A lofted sweep that runs away to the boundary line.

PAK 31/1 (5 overs): Rajeshwari Gayakwad into the attack now. Bismah Maroof is leading the charge today as she sweeps to counter spin. She uses the sweep to steal two runs and follows it up with FOUR runs coming in the same fashion. Seven runs come off the over.

PAK 24/1 (4 overs): A nice drive from Bismah, but just a single. Strike rotation happening as Muneeba is also comfortable pecking away at those singles. She’s noticing the turn and that’s giving her the confidence to move so much at the crease. Bismah goes aerial but it lands ahead of the boundary rope, running away for FOUR anyway. That was a clean hit straight down. Deepti tries to tempt Bismah to try that again, trying to toss it up to her hoping for an error but Bismah has swept that for another FOUR. Looked a bit loose that ball but quite a pretty shot that, hit clean. Good over for Pakistan. They need more of these.

PAK 14/1 (3 overs): Renuka returns. The ball isn’t coming on as well and it’s troubling the Pakistan batters here. Renuka is switching it up between full and length deliveries trying to tempt the new batter with a slight angling towards the off-stump. Muneeba moves her feet to try and play with Renuka, going from legside to offside, but she unsteadily gets a shot over her shoulder, much like Javeria was doing in the last over. Comes off as a bit nervous from the opener especially when her stumps are lying exposed so much.

PAK 11/1 (2 overs): Deepti Sharma into the attack now. Muneeba goes square for a single and gets Javeria on strike. Javeria gets creative and scoops the ball over her shoulder to buy some time to run two. She follows it up with a nice reverse sweep for FOUR. Harmanpreet positions herself in short fine leg to prevent these scoops/sweeps from Javeria running away to the boundary and it works! OUT! A soft dismissal as Javeria tries to clip the ball over her shoulder once again. Into the safe hands of the Indian skipper the ball goes! Bismah Maroof into the attack. Eight runs come off this over along with Javeria’s dismissal. WICKET Javeria Khan c Kaur b Sharma 8 (6b)

PAK 3/0 (1 over): Muneeba starts cautiously with a dot. She was beaten on pace in the second delivery with the delivery angling away from her but going to the keeper. She cuts Renuka in the third delivery and gets off the mark bringing Javeria on strike. There’s a lack of pace here and Javeria herself seems a bit hesitant to start, waiting for the ball to come on. She then clips it down fine leg for a quick couple of runs. We end with a dot in the first over, a quick drop and run which prompts Renuka to throw the ball to the stumps hitting Javeria instead. Everyone’s okay.

Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan open the innings for Pakistan. Renuka begins proceedings for India. There’s a slip in place for her.

PITCH: This is a used pitch, having played host to the tournament opener a few days ago. It is a dry surface and batting won’t be as straightforward as these sides might like.

India heads in hoping to join the likes of Australia and England in getting their campaign off to a winning start. Pressure will be on Jemimah Rodrigues to perform as she has not been able to play an impactful knock since her comeback. The role of pace bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will also be critical to India’s chances in the tournament. Richa Ghosh is among the few players in the team with the X-factor and she would be relied upon heavily for big hitting in the death overs.

The head-to-head record is overwhelming in India’s favour:

Overall: Matches: 13 | India: 10 | Pakistan: 3

In World Cups: Matches: 6 | India: 4 | Pakistan: 2

TOSS: Pakistan opts to bat India XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Pakistan XI: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwer, Nashura Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal KEY TALKING POINTS: - Mandhana misses out due to injury, Harleen Deol takes her place - Shikha Pandey will not feature in this India vs Pakistan clash

Searching for a long overdue ICC title, India will look to hit the straps in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday. An Indo-Pak contest always creates excitement but with India being a much superior side, the quality of cricket might not meet the high expectations.

Having said that, Pakistan had got the better of India their last meeting in the Asia Cup last year with the latter making too many experiments. In the last five years, the gulf between the two teams has widened with India challenging the supremacy of Australia and England on a consistent basis. Women’s cricket in Pakistan, on the other hand, has stagnated.

With the game scheduled a day ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction, there will be added motivation for the Indian players. For some, it could be a distraction.

India come into the World Cup having lost the recent tri-series final to South Africa, a match they should have won. They also lost the warm-up game to Australia before beating Bangladesh.

Pakistan go into the competition having a played a series against Australia. They beat Bangladesh in their opening warm-up match before losing to South Africa.

THE NUMBERS YOU NEED TO KNOW India women vs Pakistan women in T20Is - Key stats Highest team total: India women scored 137/3 at the 2018 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Lowest team total: Pakistan 63- all out in Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup final in 2012 Highest individual score: Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 73 in Women’s Asia Cup 2016 final Best bowling figures: India women leg-spinner Priyanka Roy’s 5/16 at the 2009 T20 World Cup

SQUADS India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas

