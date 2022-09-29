Women's Cricket

Women’s World Cup ticket sales to begin on October 6

Ticket package sales begin on October 6 and run through October 12 for sponsor Visa cardholders, then October 13-21 for others. The draw is set to be held on October 22 in New Zealand.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will he held from July 20 to August 20.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will he held from July 20 to August 20. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar (Representative Image)

Although the field is not quite set, tickets for the 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand go on sale next month. Ticket package sales begin on October 6 and run through October 12 for sponsor Visa cardholders, then October 13-21 for others. The draw is set to be held on October 22 in New Zealand.

Single match tickets will go on sale on November 1 for next summer’s tournament, which opens on July 20. An expanded field of 32 teams will take part, including the two-time defending champion United States.

Single match tickets start at about USD 13, with reduced prices for children. There will be 64 games across nine host cities and 10 stadiums. The final is scheduled for August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

UEFA qualification concludes next month. A 10-team intercontinental playoff for the final three spots in the tournament is scheduled in New Zealand in February.

