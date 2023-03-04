WPL 2023

Indian players should have been captains in WPL: Anjum Chopra

The WPL begins on Saturday with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the opening match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy here.

PTI
MUMBAI 04 March, 2023 17:07 IST
MUMBAI 04 March, 2023 17:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: “I thought Deepti Sharma should have been made the captain as she led in the last Women’s T20 Challenge,” Chopra said.

FILE PHOTO: “I thought Deepti Sharma should have been made the captain as she led in the last Women’s T20 Challenge,” Chopra said. | Photo Credit: AFP

The WPL begins on Saturday with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the opening match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy here.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra is a bit disappointed that most franchises have opted for foreign players in leadership roles in the inaugural WPL (Women’s Premier League), saying capable Indian players should have been handed the responsibility.

The WPL begins on Saturday with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the opening match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy here.

“I didn’t like that most of the teams have opted for foreign players as captains because it’s an Indian league and will be played in Indian conditions, so Indian players should have been captains if they have capabilities,” she said.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore opted for Indian captains in Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, while the other teams went with Australian players - Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) in leadership roles.

Also Read
WPL 2023 is here! Women’s cricket comes of age with inaugural Women’s Premier League

“I thought Deepti Sharma should have been made the captain as she led in the last Women’s T20 Challenge,” Chopra said in a virtual interaction.

Chopra, however, agreed that six-time T20 World Cup winner Australia has more experienced players compared to India.

“Australian players are world champions and they have the experience of leading sides back home. I completely agree with their (Australian players) experience (at the international stage), and so Jemimah Rodrigues can’t become a captain ahead of Meg Lanning in the same team (Delhi Capitals). If I look at the big picture, the Indian players don’t have much captaincy potential like Australian players.”

The 45-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator feels the performances of rookie domestic players will be the key factor as foreign players are already known entities.

“The challenge is always going to be for Indian players because you are playing a franchise tournament at home. This is a professional sport, you are contracted for a certain amount. Everything is relatively new, the more the players play, the more they will learn to adapt to situations. I definitely feel that how the domestic players will fit in and start contributing will be key.”

Also Read
WPL 2023 countdown: A new era beckons for women’s cricket

Chopra said it will be a great chance for the domestic players to rub shoulders with the greats of the game and make a statement.

“...the bigger picture I am looking at is about a U-19 player, coming straightaway from winning a U19 World Cup and getting an entry into franchise cricket where you will get the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur.

“For them, it is such a big thing so we have to see how Indian domestic players perform, foreign players we know, but we don’t know what Indian domestic players will do.”

Chopra feels the WPL will be a game-changer for Indian women’s cricket.

“It’s been a long journey but to see finally that the league is happening was a nice and different feeling. It’s not about beating Australia, it’s about first becoming better as an individual, then only we can come together in a team environment. Australia, England, and New Zealand are teams which have been challenging Indian cricket for years, so a tournament like this will definitely help,” she said.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us