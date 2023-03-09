WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after GG vs RCB

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
09 March, 2023 08:43 IST
Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants pipped Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore during match six of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants pipped Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore during match six of the Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants moved to the fourth spot in the points table with an 11-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat notched its first win in the tournament and pocketed two vital points as Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered its third successive defeat. The Smriti Mandhana-led side is currently langusing at the bottom of the points table.

Mumbai Indians continues to occupy the top spot followed by Delhi Capitals in the second with UP Warriorz occupying the third spot.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians2204+5.185
2Delhi Capitals 2204+2.550
3UP Warriorz2112-0.864
4Gujarat Giants3122-2.327
5Royal Challengers Bangalore3030-2.263

Today’s Match: It will be a clash of the table-toppers as Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7:30 PM.

