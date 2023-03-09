WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after GG vs RCB

Gujarat Giants moved to the fourth spot in the points table with an 11-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat notched its first win in the tournament and pocketed two vital points as Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered its third successive defeat. The Smriti Mandhana-led side is currently langusing at the bottom of the points table.

Mumbai Indians continues to occupy the top spot followed by Delhi Capitals in the second with UP Warriorz occupying the third spot.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 2 2 0 4 +5.185 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 4 +2.550 3 UP Warriorz 2 1 1 2 -0.864 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 2 -2.327 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 0 3 0 -2.263

Today’s Match: It will be a clash of the table-toppers as Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7:30 PM.