WPL auction: Alyssa Healy signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 70 lakh

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 16:32 IST
Australia’s Alyssa Healy in action.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia’s Alyssa Healy was signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 70 lakh at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday. Healy is one of the most destructive openers in world cricket.

Healy has 2355 runs in 137 T20Is at a strike rate of 128.26, with one hundred and 13 fifties. She plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Healy’s power-hitting abilities were on display at the previous Women’s T20 World Cup final in 2020, when she clobbered 75 off just 39 balls and helped the host side to a fifth T20 World Cup title.

In October 2019, she set the record for the highest T20I innings - among Full Member nations - with an unbeaten 148 off 61 balls against Sri Lanka.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.

