WPL auction: UP Warriorz signs Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 1.8 crore

England slow left arm orthodox spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Ecclestone impressed at the last T20 World Cup in Australia, picking eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 3.23 runs per over.

Ecclestone became the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler - according to the ICC - at 20. Ecclestone has 89 wickets in 66 T20Is at an economy rate of under 6.

She plays for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and the Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.