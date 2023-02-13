Women's Cricket

WPL auction: UP Warriorz signs Sophie Ecclestone for Rs 1.8 crore

Ecclestone became the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler - according to the ICC - at 20. Ecclestone has 89 wickets in 66 T20Is at an economy rate of under 6.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 15:02 IST
13 February, 2023 15:02 IST
Ecclestone impressed at the last T20 World Cup in Australia, picking eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 3.23 runs per over.

Ecclestone impressed at the last T20 World Cup in Australia, picking eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 3.23 runs per over. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ecclestone became the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler - according to the ICC - at 20. Ecclestone has 89 wickets in 66 T20Is at an economy rate of under 6.

England slow left arm orthodox spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Ecclestone impressed at the last T20 World Cup in Australia, picking eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 3.23 runs per over.

Ecclestone became the world’s No. 1 T20I bowler - according to the ICC - at 20. Ecclestone has 89 wickets in 66 T20Is at an economy rate of under 6.

She plays for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and the Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us