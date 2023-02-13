India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Starting from a base price of INR 50 lakh, Harmanpreet was involved in a three-way bidding race between Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The star all-rounder was the second player to be signed in the auction after Smriti Mandhana.

“I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL. I have the opportunity to be a part of MI and hope we will make a good time. The auction is a game-changer for all of us. It will change women’s cricket, not just in India. MI fans have always been great and hoping to emulate the men’s team,” Kaur said.

The 33-year-old is India’s leading woman cricketer in the T20I format. Harmanpreet is the fourth leading-run scorer in women’s T20Is with 2956 runs from a record 147 matches. Harmanpreet has led India in the shortest format in three T20 World Cups since 2018.

In the 2018 World Cup, Harmanpreet became the first Indian woman to record a T20I century. She was also the first Indian to feature in 100 T20I matches.