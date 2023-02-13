Welcome to Sporstar’s coverage of the WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest updates..

This auction is the build-up to the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, India’s T20 franchise women’s tournament. Five teams are set to build their squads today at the auction which begins at 2:30pm IST. Stay with us for everything you need to know about the WPL auction.

There are 90 slots to be filled - 30 of which need to be for overseas players - and it needs to be seen what strategy the franchises adapt to fill their rosters.

AUCTION PREVIEW by Shayan Acharya

The five franchises - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz - will have to put their thinking caps on when they walk into the Jio World Convention Centre on Monday afternoon for the maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

Of the five, three franchises are already accustomed to the IPL auction dynamics, whereas the two new entrants - Gujarat Giants, owned by the Adanis, and UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Global - also have a fair understanding of cricket auctions, thanks to their investments in the other overseas leagues.

But this being the first auction of a women’s franchise league, equations are likely to be different as a total of 448 cricketers will go under the hammer - of which 269 are Indians and 179 are overseas (19 of which are from the associate nations).

The five franchises had to put the support staff in place in a really short time and had to ensure that they get the big names on board, but calling it a ‘teething trouble’, the franchises are confident of making the right choices from the auction.

Moving on from an overseas auctioneer - as has been the tradition in the IPL, except for the 2022 edition when Charu Sharma had to step in for Hugh Edmeades, who had fallen ill - the BCCI has roped in Mallika Sagar as the auctioneer for the WPL. A specialist in modern and contemporary Indian art, Sagar had conducted the Pro Kabaddi League auction in 2021 and the Board hopes that with a woman auctioneer at the helm, the auction process would garner more attention among the fans and the audience, who would be watching it live on telephones or via apps.

