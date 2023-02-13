Women's Cricket

WPL auction: Gujarat Giants signs Deandra Dottin for Rs 60 lakh

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, the scorer of the fastest hundred in women’s T20 internationals, retired from the international game in 2022.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 16:19 IST
Deandra Dottin of Team Barbados looks on during the Cricket T20 Preliminary Round Group A match between Team Pakistan and Team Barbados on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Dottin, the scorer of the fastest hundred in women’s T20 internationals, retired from the international game in 2022.

Dottin scored a 38-ball century against South Africa at the 2010 World Cup, finishing with an unbeaten 112 off 45 balls and is the most-capped West Indies’ women cricketer, having played 127 Twenty20 and 143 one-day internationals, scoring close to 6,500 runs and claiming 134 wickets.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.

