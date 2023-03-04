The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) kickstarts on Saturday with a marquee clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When does GG vs MI start?

Bet Mooney’s Gujarat Giants vs Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians is set to have a rescheduled start. Initially slated to begin at 7:30PM IST, the game will now commence at 8PM IST.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the toss will now take place at 7:30 PM IST.

When do the gates open for the Gujarat vs Mumbai WPL game?

The gates of the venue will open at 4pm IST. All the tickets for this game have been sold out.

Who will perform at the GG vs MI Opening Ceremony?

The BCCI, confirming rumours, announced that Bollywood superstars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will be performing ahead of the league opener.

Singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will also be performing some of his musical chartbusters on stage. Incidentally, Dhillon even caught up with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol before the match.

🔊 Sound 🔛



Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn 🎸 🎤



Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight ✨#TATAWPLpic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

When does the WPL opening ceremony start?

The grand opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League starts at 6:25 PM IST.