A symphony of sounds - hoots, whistles and cheers - greeted the fans in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony as they grooved to the music of AP Dhillon.

The foot-stomping music, preceded by performances from Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, provided the perfect setting for the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the historic WPL, which was no less than a Bollywood potboiler.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani performs during the opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

There was action, drama, fireworks on display at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday evening as a capacity crowd was enthralled by the popular numbers of Dhillon, which included the smash-hit ‘ Brown Munde’.

As the television cameras panned towards the dugout during Dhillon’s performance, some of the young cricketers were singing along with full enthusiasm.

While the police personnel had a difficult time ensuring that the fans were seated and all things went smoothly, the fans seemed to enjoy the moment. And as the five team captains - Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy - walked into the pitch to unveil the trophy, the huge cheers by the spectators said it all - they were loving it!

It was indeed a moment of celebration for the cricketing fraternity as several former India women cricketers could be spotted in various roles, while Ivan and Lavita Rodrigues - parents of Jemimah Rodrigues - also made an appearance on television to bask in the glory.

The two looked emotional as they spoke about their daughter’s journey and were elated with the way women’s cricket has come so far. For the last few years, the BCCI was keen on starting the WPL, and on Saturday, as the league was formally launched in the presence of its office-bearers, the Board kept its promise.

It, indeed, was an electrifying atmosphere!