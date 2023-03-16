Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Match 14 of the WPL 2023 as Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
The all-important toss is coming up shortly and the wicket looks fresh and firm, according to Deepdas Gupta.. Will be a good toss to win and bat first
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt
S Meghana, S Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, Ashwani Kumari, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, A Sutherland
JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, A Reddy
Wicket-keeper: S Verma
Batters: S Dunkley, H Deol, J Rodrigues, M Lanning (C)
All-rounder: D Hemalatha, A Gardner, M Kapp, K Grath
Bowlers: J Jonassen, S Pandey (vc)
Delhi Capitals will look to seal its top-two place when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Meg Lanning-led Capitals have had a stellar campaign so far in WPL 2023, with a solitary blemish in their record being a tame loss to Mumbai Indians. The side has returned to dominant winning ways and will hope to brush an unsteady Giants unit out of the way.