Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Match 14 of the WPL 2023 as Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

March 16, 2023 18:53
Toss Coming Up

The all-important toss is coming up shortly and the wicket looks fresh and firm, according to Deepdas Gupta.. Will be a good toss to win and bat first

March 16, 2023 18:45
March 16, 2023 18:34
Delhi Capitals Women Squad

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

March 16, 2023 18:34
Gujarat Giants Squad

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

March 16, 2023 18:24
Gujarat Ginats Women Predicted Playing XI

S Meghana, S Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, Ashwani Kumari, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, A Sutherland

March 16, 2023 18:07
Delhi Capitals Women Predicted Playing XI

JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, A Reddy

March 16, 2023 18:05
March 16, 2023 18:03
WPL 2023: Unsteady Gujarat Giants meet marauding Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will look to seal its top-two place when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Meg Lanning-led Capitals have had a stellar campaign so far in WPL 2023, with a solitary blemish in their record being a tame loss to Mumbai Indians. The side has returned to dominant winning ways and will hope to brush an unsteady Giants unit out of the way.