WPL 2023: Unsteady Gujarat Giants meet marauding Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will look to seal its top-two place when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Meg Lanning-led Capitals have had a stellar campaign so far in WPL 2023, with a solitary blemish in their record being a tame loss to Mumbai Indians. The side has returned to dominant winning ways and will hope to brush an unsteady Giants unit out of the way.