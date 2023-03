DC vs MI Dream11 prediction, WPL final 2023: Playing XI prediction, Mumbai vs Delhi squads, fantasy captain picks, toss

Delhi Capitals faces Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are level with one win apiece in their league stage meetings.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the WPL final

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (capt.), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen/Tara Norris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

DC vs MI WPL 2023 final squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(capt.), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(capt.), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala