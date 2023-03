DC-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates

Delhi Capitals will look to seal its top-two place when it meets Gujarat Giants in a Women’s Premier League league fixture in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Meg Lanning-led Capitals have had a stellar campaign so far in WPL 2023, with a solitary blemish in their record being a tame loss to Mumbai Indians. The side has returned to dominant winning ways and will hope to brush an unsteady Giants unit out of the way.

DC-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Prediction Wicket-keeper: S Verma Batters: S Dunkley, H Deol, J Rodrigues, M Lanning (C) All-rounder: D Hemalatha, A Gardner, M Kapp, K Grath Bowlers: J Jonassen, S Pandey (vc)

Delhi Capitals Women Predicted Playing XI

JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, A Reddy

Gujarat Ginats Women Predicted Playing XI

S Meghana, S Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, Ashwani Kumari, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, A Sutherland

Squads:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav