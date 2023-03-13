DC vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore – enjoying polar opposite fortunes in the inaugural WPL (Women’s Premier League) – face each other at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Capitals go into the match after playing a near-perfect game against Gujarat Giants as Marizanne Kapp picked up five wickets while Shafali Verma scored the fastest fifty by an Indian in the tournament.

RCB, however, has endured a woeful campaign in the WPL as its star-studded batting order has failed to fire on almost all occasions and its bowlers, too, have faltered. Ahead of the tournament, RCB looked like a mirror image of its men’s team with big names like Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight in its ranks. But the stars have failed to gel as a unit, suffering four defeats.

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Wicket-keeper Richa Ghish Batters H Knight S Devine J Rodrigues M Lanning S Verma All-Rounders E Perry M Kapp J Jonassen Bowlers S Pandey T Norris

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dane van Niekerk/Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Indrani Roy, Asha Shobana

Where can I watch the WPL match live?

The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and can also be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.