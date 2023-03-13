Ben Sawyer, RCB Head Coach

“It has not been the start anyone wanted. In franchise cricket, things turn around very quickly. If we can get a bit of momentum, hopefully we can carry on. Confident that we can turn things around quickly. We are confident in what we are doing and we have to put it out there in the park. I don’t think our planning or our efforts is something we need to worry about, it is about execution. As a staff, we are really confident we can do that. (On Sophie Devine’s form) She is an amazing player - really destructive. She can take the game away from anyone in the world. We just need someone else to stand up and add to her (runs). we have seen glimpses of it but we just need someone else to stand up as well.”