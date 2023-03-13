Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of WPL 2023 Match 11 between DC-W vs RCB-W. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from Mumbai.

March 13, 2023 19:41
Bangalore off the mark!

Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana are off the mark with Devine getting off the mark with a cracking shot through point. Delhi employs spin very early with Alice Capsey testing the Bangalore openers.

March 13, 2023 19:35
RCB-W 0/0 in 1 Over

Marizanne Kapp starts well with her medium pace with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. A maiden to start with as Smriti is yet to get off the mark, having faced the first over, Top start from Kapp and Delhi Capitals.

March 13, 2023 19:19
Ellyse Perry: WPL is going to make India a force to reckon with in international cricket
March 13, 2023 19:18
Ben Sawyer, RCB Head Coach

“It has not been the start anyone wanted. In franchise cricket, things turn around very quickly. If we can get a bit of momentum, hopefully we can carry on. Confident that we can turn things around quickly. We are confident in what we are doing and we have to put it out there in the park. I don’t think our planning or our efforts is something we need to worry about, it is about execution. As a staff, we are really confident we can do that. (On Sophie Devine’s form) She is an amazing player - really destructive. She can take the game away from anyone in the world. We just need someone else to stand up and add to her (runs). we have seen glimpses of it but we just need someone else to stand up as well.”

March 13, 2023 19:15
TARA NORRIS: The only Associate Player in the WPL gets the tournament’s first five wicket haul
March 13, 2023 19:11
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

March 13, 2023 19:06
Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

March 13, 2023 19:02
Toss Update

Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bowl first

March 13, 2023 18:54
Pitch Report by Mel Jones and Stacy Ann-King

“When I look at this stadium I think there’s a lovely coverage of grass right around. There’s a slight difference in terms of dimensions, 5-6 meters between the two square boundaries. The pitch is firm and it has a nice coverage of grass as well. I get excited because it brings the seamers into play and Kapp bowled superbly on this. Kapp used her variations quite well and was rewarded for it. I think she’s going to exploit that tonight as she has found the weakness on this pitch. Batters will need to apply themselves, spending time will be important. It might not be about the spinners as much tonight as about the seamers, particularly in the first six overs.”

March 13, 2023 18:42
March 13, 2023 18:29
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dane van Niekerk/Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur

March 13, 2023 18:28
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

March 13, 2023 18:25
DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper- Richa Ghish

Batters - H Knight S Devine J Rodrigues M Lanning S Verma

All-Rounders - E Perry M Kapp J Jonassen

Bowlers- S Pandey T Norris

March 13, 2023 18:12
Live Streaming Info

Where can I watch the WPL match live?

The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and can also be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.

March 13, 2023 18:10
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Indrani Roy, Asha Shobana

March 13, 2023 18:08
Delhi Capitals Women Squad

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav

March 13, 2023 18:08
