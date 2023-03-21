WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals reaches WPL 2023 final, pips Mumbai Indians for direct qualification

The Capitals pipped the Mumbai Indians to finish on top of the points table at the culmination of the league stage by virtue of its superior Net Run Rate.

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2023 22:42 IST
21 March, 2023 22:42 IST
Alice Capsey’s all-round efforts ensured Delhi Capitals became the first team to qualify for the WPL 2023 final on Tuesday.

Alice Capsey’s all-round efforts ensured Delhi Capitals became the first team to qualify for the WPL 2023 final on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Capitals pipped the Mumbai Indians to finish on top of the points table at the culmination of the league stage by virtue of its superior Net Run Rate.

DelhI Capitals qualified for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final after securing its sixth win, beating UP Warriorz by five wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

The Capitals pipped the Mumbai Indians to finish on top of the points table at the culmination of the league stage by virtue of their superior Net Run Rate. Both teams were locked on 12 points.

Also Read
UPW v DC HIGHLIGHTS, WPL 2023: Delhi beat Warriorz by 5 wickets; through to final

Featuring in their final league game, Delhi sent in Warriorz to bat and restricted them to 138 for six with Alice Capsey picking up three wickets. The Capitals then comfortably chased down the target as Capsey returned with a 34-run cameo behind skipper Meg Lanning’s 39.

Mumbai will now face the Warriorz in the Eliminator clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Delhi will now enjoy a four-day break before the final at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Healy records highest tournament score, Mandhana and RCB flop again - Match in Pictures

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Devine helps Bangalore crush Gujarat Giants; keeps qualification hopes alive - Match in Pictures

DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive for Playoffs berth, Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us