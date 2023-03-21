Delhi Capitals reaches WPL 2023 final, pips Mumbai Indians for direct qualification

DelhI Capitals qualified for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final after securing its sixth win, beating UP Warriorz by five wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

The Capitals pipped the Mumbai Indians to finish on top of the points table at the culmination of the league stage by virtue of their superior Net Run Rate. Both teams were locked on 12 points.

Featuring in their final league game, Delhi sent in Warriorz to bat and restricted them to 138 for six with Alice Capsey picking up three wickets. The Capitals then comfortably chased down the target as Capsey returned with a 34-run cameo behind skipper Meg Lanning’s 39.

Mumbai will now face the Warriorz in the Eliminator clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Delhi will now enjoy a four-day break before the final at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.