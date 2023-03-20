Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

March 20, 2023 14:30
Lisa Sthalekar on WPL
March 20, 2023 14:01
TEAM - Who will make the playing 11?

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

March 20, 2023 13:54
Match preview by Shayan Acharya

UP Warriorz, ​which is the only team in this edition of the Women’s Premier League to have defeated the Mumbai Indians, needs to win just one of its last two games to make the Playoffs. And, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be hoping to seal the deal when it meets the struggling ​Gujarat Giants ​at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz and Grace Harris of UP Warriorz celebrates their victory during match three of the Women’s Premier League between the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on the 5th March 2023 Photo by: Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS for WPL

March 20, 2023 13:52
Where to watch GG vs UPW, WPL 2023?

Where to watch live streaming of GG vs UPW today?

Live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.

What time will GG vs UPW match begin today?

The GG vs UPW match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.