Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.
UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt
UP Warriorz, which is the only team in this edition of the Women’s Premier League to have defeated the Mumbai Indians, needs to win just one of its last two games to make the Playoffs. And, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be hoping to seal the deal when it meets the struggling Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Where to watch live streaming of GG vs UPW today?
Live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.
What time will GG vs UPW match begin today?
The GG vs UPW match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.