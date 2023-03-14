Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Premier League 2023 Match 12 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Where can I watch the WPL match live?
The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.
Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (VC), Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tyron
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Amelie Kerr, Issy Wong