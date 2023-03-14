Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Premier League 2023 Match 12 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

March 14, 2023 18:39
Indian sports news wrap, March 14

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on March 14.

March 14, 2023 18:33
Ellyse Perry: WPL is going to make India a force to reckon with in international cricket
March 14, 2023 18:30
Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

March 14, 2023 18:25
Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

March 14, 2023 18:18
Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the WPL match live?

The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.


March 14, 2023 18:06
Gujarat Giants Squad

Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland

March 14, 2023 18:05
Mumbai Indians Women Squad

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

March 14, 2023 18:04
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (VC), Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tyron

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Amelie Kerr, Issy Wong

March 14, 2023 18:03
WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants looks to bring down all-conquering Mumbai Indians

Having faced each other in the season opener, Gujarat Giants will be hoping to put up a better show against Mumbai Indians, given that it lost by 143 runs last time out.