MI vs UPW Dream 11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz, Predicted Playing XI, Squads

After the conclusion of the league stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), three teams managed to reach the knockouts - Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz - with the Capitals already in the final.

And, at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday, UP Warriorz will square off against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator with the hope of setting up a summit clash against the Capitals on Sunday.

Even a few days ago, not many thought that Mumbai Indians would miss out on a spot in the final after five consecutive wins. The team then lost to UP Warriorz and Capitals in two successive games, thereby slipping in the points table in terms of Net Run Rate. That eventually paved the way for Delhi Capitals’ flourish.

MI-W vs UPW Dream 11 Prediction Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (VC) All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (C), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Melie Kerr, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Predicted Playing XI: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav