Mumbai Indians takes on UP Warriorz for a place in title clash

After the conclusion of league stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), three teams managed to reach the knockouts - Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz - with the Capitals already in the final. And, at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday, UP Warriorz will square off against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator with the hope of setting up a summit clash against the Capitals on Sunday.

Even a few days ago, not many thought that Mumbai Indians would miss out on a spot in the final after five consecutive wins. The team then lost to UP Warriorz and Capitals in two successive games, thereby slipping in the points table in terms of Net Run Rate. That eventually paved the way for Delhi Capitals’ flourish.