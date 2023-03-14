WPL 2023

MI-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Prediction: Get the WPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 12 of WPL 2023.

Team Sportstar
14 March, 2023 13:03 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the WPL 2023.

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will take on fourth-placed Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Having faced each other in the season opener, the Giants will be hoping to put up a better show in its first reverse fixture, given that it lost by 143 runs last time out.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (VC), Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tyron
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Amelie Kerr, Issy Wong

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana(c), Mansi Joshi, Sophia Dunkley, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland

Where can I watch the WPL match live?

The WPL matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.

