WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians beats Gujarat Giants by 55 runs to enter Women’s Premier League playoffs

Mumbai Indians’ 55-run win over the Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium saw it not just cement its place in the Women’s Premier League 2023 playoffs and remain invincible in the league.

The Giants – having won the toss and chosen to bowl first – saw an opportunity to challenge MI early on when Hayley Matthews dismissed opener Ashleigh Gardner in the first ball.

However, with Yastika Bhatia, raring to go at the other end, and Nat Sciver-Brunt joining her, the onus was back on Gujarat to dig deep and find the breakthroughs.

“I really enjoy batting at the top of the order because I can get many balls to build my innings,” Yastika had said after Mumbai’s last match.

And she looked like a player enjoying her time, scoring a 37-ball-44, giving MI the start it needed.

However, her poor decision-making saw her return to the dugout with Sabbineni Meghana hitting the stumps. This, coupled with an LBW dismissal of Sciver-Brunt for 36, meant Mumbai had to pick up the pieces to post a defendable total.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur had to shoulder the responsibility of getting some runs on the board as the wickets kept falling at the other end.

The Indian captain, with a 30-ball-51, scored her third half-century in five games but a scintillating dive catch by Harleen Deol at the boundary saw her make way at 160/7 as Gardner got her third scalp of the night.

A wicket each for Kim Garth, Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar saw GG restrict MI to 162/8.

Sophia Dunkley – who scored the fastest fifty in WPL 2023 but was dropped in GG’s previous match – got a shot at redemption, opening the batting for the Giants.

“Sophia (Dunkley) was just unlucky to get dropped in the last match. She is a brilliant player and did well for us,” GG head coach Rachael Haynes had quipped.

But Sciver-Brunt’s inswinger sent the English batter packing for a golden duck.

By the fifth over, with the run rate creeping up to nine, Meghana – who had managed to score 16 at just a run-a-ball – was dismissed by Matthews as she tried to go big on a full-toss and got caught at long-on by Amelia Kerr.

Matthews got her second in the over when, catching Annabel Sutherland plumb.

With the scoreboard stagnant and the required run rate skyrocketing, a tumbling catch from Jintimani Kalita off Kerr’s delivery saw Gardner return for just eight off 10 balls.

At 48/5, Gujarat was in need of a partnership. And, with India internationals, Dayalan Hemalatha and captain Sneh at the crease, there seemed some hope.

However, a tossed-up delivery by Kerr and an attempt to go big, resulted in Hemalatha holing out to Issy Wong at long off, gifting the Kiwi allrounder her second wicket.

Sneh, at the other end, made it got the 20-run mark – an anomaly for the Giants in this match.

But Sciver-Brunt ended her innings with another wicket-to-wicket delivery, with GG reeling at 85/7. The English allrounder and Matthews continued their quest for wickets looking to wrap up GG under the 20-ver mark.

Though Sneh and co. ran out the game, they fell short by 55 runs as Mumbai completed the double over the Giants.