RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, When & Where to watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to end its Women’s Premier League on a high with a win when it plays Mumbai Indians in its last league game at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Whereas for Mumbai things are looking clumsy after two losses in their last two matches. The first team to qualify for the knockouts will have to beat RCB first and then have to wait for Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz result for the confirmation of the final spot in the inaugural WPL.

As things stand, if Mumbai wins their game against RCB and Delhi loses it against UP, then the Ambani-owned team will advance to the final, but if Delhi too wins their last game then whoever has a better net run rate will be through.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc) All-rounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthew, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque Team Composition: RCB 4-7 MI; Credits left: 6.5; Player Classification: As per dream11 app

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

RCB

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Shobana Asha, Renuka Singh/Komal Zanzad

MI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

SQUADS Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH MATCH

What time will the RCB vs MI, WPL 2023 match begin today?

The RCB vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of RCB vs MI, WPL 2023 match?

Live streaming of Royal Challnegrs Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.

PITCH CONDITION

Fielding first will be a wise decision on the used surface of DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet-led Mumbai has lost the last two games after being forced to bat first. The pitch will help both spinners and fast bowlers.