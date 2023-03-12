WPL 2023

WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Players to watch out for

Here are the players to watch out for in the women’s premier league match between table toppers Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Divyakriti Singh
12 March, 2023 13:34 IST
Table toppers Mumbai Indians to take on UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Table toppers Mumbai Indians to take on UP Warriorz on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI/The Hindu

SAIKA ISHAQUE- MI

Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking a wicket.

Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

For Mumbai Indians, off-spinner Saika Ishaque has been a great find who gives Harmanpreet an Indian bowling option since the other leading wicket-takers for the Mumbai team are overseas players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews. 

Saika picked up four wickets in her maiden WPL match when Mumbai took on Gujarat in the league opener.

Ishaque delivered the goods in the next few matches as well picking up two wickets in the match against RCB and topping that off with three wickets against a very strong Delhi Capitals.  

DEEPTI SHARMA- UPW

Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz in action.

Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Deepti Sharma showed a glimpse of what she is capable of in the last match against Delhi Capitals where she took 3 wickets. It would be interesting to see her go up against Harmanpreet Kaur with the two knowing each other’s game in and out, and Harman being a class player of spin bowling.

If Deepti gets going with the bat too UPW should have a great outing.

ALYSSA HEALY-UPW

Alyssa Healy of UP Warriorz (yellow jersey) in action.

Alyssa Healy of UP Warriorz (yellow jersey) in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Alyssa Healy has had a formidable time with the bat scoring 90 plus runs in two matches. She will need to put her all into this match with Mumbai Indians being the team to beat in the competition. Supported by Tahlia McGrath who’s also been amongst the runs as well, she can go in with the confidence to go all guns blazing into the match, without having to play safe. 

Slide shows

GG vs DC, WPL 2023: Shafali, Kapp sizzle as Delhi crushes Gujarat - Match in Pictures

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Healy records highest tournament score, Mandhana and RCB flop again - Match in Pictures

DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hammer Delhi Capitals to register hat-trick of wins - Match in Pictures

