SAIKA ISHAQUE- MI

Saika Ishaque of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

For Mumbai Indians, off-spinner Saika Ishaque has been a great find who gives Harmanpreet an Indian bowling option since the other leading wicket-takers for the Mumbai team are overseas players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews.

Saika picked up four wickets in her maiden WPL match when Mumbai took on Gujarat in the league opener.

Ishaque delivered the goods in the next few matches as well picking up two wickets in the match against RCB and topping that off with three wickets against a very strong Delhi Capitals.

DEEPTI SHARMA- UPW

Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Deepti Sharma showed a glimpse of what she is capable of in the last match against Delhi Capitals where she took 3 wickets. It would be interesting to see her go up against Harmanpreet Kaur with the two knowing each other’s game in and out, and Harman being a class player of spin bowling.

If Deepti gets going with the bat too UPW should have a great outing.

ALYSSA HEALY-UPW

Alyssa Healy of UP Warriorz (yellow jersey) in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Alyssa Healy has had a formidable time with the bat scoring 90 plus runs in two matches. She will need to put her all into this match with Mumbai Indians being the team to beat in the competition. Supported by Tahlia McGrath who’s also been amongst the runs as well, she can go in with the confidence to go all guns blazing into the match, without having to play safe.