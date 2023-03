UPW vs DC Dream11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, When & Where to watch

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the match:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Delhi Capitals: JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, Titas Sadhu

DC vs UPW Dream11 Prediction Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire All-rounder: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya Parshavi Chopra Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Sophie Ecclestone (/Grace Harris) Team combination: UPW 6-5 DC; Credits left: 5

SQUADS Delhi Capitals: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

What time will the UPW vs DC match begin today?

The UPW vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of UPW vs DC today?

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.