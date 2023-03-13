WPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Players to watch out for as Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore – enjoying polar opposite fortunes in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) – face each other at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday.

Delhi has hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament winning three out of its four matches, while RCB is yet to register a win.

The Capitals also have a one-up on RCB as far as head-to-head records go, as it beat its opponent for the day by 60 runs in their first encounter.

It will be an interesting match-up with the Capitals having won its last match at the D.Y Patil Stadium convincingly and RCB hoping that a change in venue also brings in a change of fate

Here are the players to watch out for in this game:

MARIZANNE KAPP - DC

Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp bowls against Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

Marizanne Kapp comes into the match having achieved the best bowling figures in the tournament after 5/15 in the last match against Gujarat at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. Given that today’s game is at the same venue, Kapp is going to be one to watch out for.

TARA NORRIS - DC

Tara Norris gained praise from all quarters after her fifer (5/29), the second-best bowling figure this tournament behind Kapp’s haul, helped her side to a win in its tournament opener against RCB. The USA player provides her side flexibility, as with her, DC can field five overseas players in their playing 11, instead of the usual four, due to her being from an associated nation.

SHAFALI VERMA AND MEG LANNING -DC

Shafali Verma, with a strike rate of 192.47, and Meg Lanning -- who holds the orange cap -- with a strike rate of 146.09, have been crucial in DC’s strong start to the tournament. In the last match against Gujarat Giants, Shafali scored the fastest fifty by an Indian in WPL (50 off 19). If they continue from where they left off, the RCB bowlers will have to endure another difficult night.

SOPHIE DEVINE - RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Sophie Devine against UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

With a strike rate of 145.05, Sophie Devine has been building up to a big inning. She has been amongst the runs in the last two matches after a disappointing first match. She scored 66 runs off 45 balls in RCB’s second match against Gujarat Giants. Against UP Warriorz, when it seemed like her team wouldn’t be able to reach the century mark, Devine, with her 36 off 24 coupled with Ellyse Perry’s half-century helped the team post 138.