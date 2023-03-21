WPL 2023

WPL 2023 playoff scenarios: Who will gain direct entry into the final?

Who will gain direct entry into the WPL 2023 final? Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals? Here is the math involved.

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2023 08:22 IST
21 March, 2023 08:22 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL

Who will gain direct entry into the WPL 2023 final? Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals? Here is the math involved.

With Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriiorz qualifying for the playoffs, Sportstar looks at who is most likely to make the final and the calculations involved as the WPL heads into the final day of league fixtures. 

Why is it important for teams to finish first in the league standings?

The team that finishes on top of the standings in the league stage will gain direct entry into the final. The second and third place teams will clash in a playoff to decide the second finalist.

How the points table looks ahead of the last two league games:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Delhi Capitals (Q) 75210+1.978
2Mumbai Indians (Q)75210+1.725
3UP Warriorz (Q)7438-0.063
4Royal Challengers Bangalore (E)7254-1.044
5Gujarat Giants (E)8264-2.220

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.

*E - Eliminated

Tussle between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians has enjoyed dominance in the league stage for most part of the tournament. Two loses, one against UP Warriorz and against Delhi Capitals, have allowed the Capitals to nudge Mumbai out of the top spot. Mumbai has one game left, vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. If it wins that fixture and by a big margin, it stands a chance to topple Delhi and finish first. But this will also need Delhi to lose its game against UP Warriorz.

Delhi will, likewise, need to win and hope for a Mumbai loss. The advantage the Capitals have is that they will play after Mumbai and will have an idea about the margin of victory needed, should Mumbai win its game.

If both teams win their games, net run rate will decide who advances to the final. At the moment, DC has pipped MI in that department but it might all change on Tuesday evening,.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Devine helps Bangalore crush Gujarat Giants; keeps qualification hopes alive - Match in Pictures

DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive for Playoffs berth, Match in Pictures

WPL 2023 UPW vs RCB: Bangalore registers maiden win in Women’s Premier League, Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us