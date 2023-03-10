WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after DC vs MI

Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the points table after decimating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in match seven of the Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Having registered a hat-trick of wins, Mumbai has six points while Delhi suffered its first loss of the season and is in the second spot with four points.
Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+4.228
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|1
|4
|+0.965
|3
|UP Warriorz
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.864
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-2.327
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.263