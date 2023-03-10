WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after DC vs MI

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
10 March, 2023 08:01 IST
10 March, 2023 08:01 IST
Mumbai Indians players celebrate after registering a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate after registering a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the points table after decimating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in match seven of the Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Having registered a hat-trick of wins, Mumbai has six points while Delhi suffered its first loss of the season and is in the second spot with four points.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians3306+4.228
2Delhi Capitals 2214+0.965
3UP Warriorz2112-0.864
4Gujarat Giants3122-2.327
5Royal Challengers Bangalore3030-2.263

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hammer Delhi Capitals to register hat-trick of wins - Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us