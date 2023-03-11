Delhi Capitals hammered Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets to record its third win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Shafali Verma smashes 19-ball 50
A blazing 28-ball 76 from Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul (5/14) helped DC chase down a 106-ryb target in just 7.1 overs.
Here’s how the standings look at the end of the GG vs DC
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+4.228
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+2.338
|3
|UP Warriorz
|3
|2
|1
|2
|+0.509
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-3.397
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|0
|4
|0
|-2.648