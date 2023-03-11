WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Delhi vs Gujarat match

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match in Mumbai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 21:56 IST
Meg Lanning’s DC recorded a massive win over GG on Saturday.

Meg Lanning’s DC recorded a massive win over GG on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Delhi Capitals hammered Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets to record its third win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shafali Verma smashes 19-ball 50

A blazing 28-ball 76 from Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul (5/14) helped DC chase down a 106-ryb target in just 7.1 overs.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the GG vs DC

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians3306+4.228
2Delhi Capitals 4316+2.338
3UP Warriorz3212+0.509
4Gujarat Giants4132-3.397
5Royal Challengers Bangalore4040-2.648

