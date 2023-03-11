Delhi Capitals hammered Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets to record its third win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shafali Verma smashes 19-ball 50

A blazing 28-ball 76 from Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul (5/14) helped DC chase down a 106-ryb target in just 7.1 overs.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the GG vs DC