WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match

Gujarat Giants is back to winning ways as they successfully defend a total of 147. The Sneh Rana-led side eked out an 11-run win as they bowled out Delhi Capitals for 136 in 18.4 overs.

Delhi Capitals continue to occupy the second spot having suffered their second loss in the tournament.

Gujarat stands fourth in the points table having won their second game and with four points they are above Royal Challengers Bangalore Women who are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the DC-W vs GG-W

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 10 +3.325 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 8 +1.542 3 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 4 -0.196 4 Gujarat Giants 6 2 4 4 -2.638 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 2 -1.550

MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.