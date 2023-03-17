WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 08:11 IST
Gujarat Giants players celebrate their win after beating Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants players celebrate their win after beating Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Gujarat Giants is back to winning ways as they successfully defend a total of 147. The Sneh Rana-led side eked out an 11-run win as they bowled out Delhi Capitals for 136 in 18.4 overs.

Delhi Capitals continue to occupy the second spot having suffered their second loss in the tournament.

Gujarat stands fourth in the points table having won their second game and with four points they are above Royal Challengers Bangalore Women who are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the DC-W vs GG-W

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians55010+3.325
2Delhi Capitals 6428+1.542
3UP Warriorz5234-0.196
4Gujarat Giants6244-2.638
5Royal Challengers Bangalore6152-1.550

MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

