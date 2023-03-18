WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match

UP Warriorz came up with a brilliant show as they beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

With this win, UP has climbed to the third position with six points from three wins and equally suffering as many loses in six matches.

Mumbai on the other hand suffered its first defeat of the season but continues to occupy the top spot with 10 points from 6 matches, having won five and losing one.

Delhi Capitals with four wins from six matches take the second spot with eight points.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 10 +2.670 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 6 3 3 6 -0.117 4 Gujarat Giants 6 2 4 4 -2.523 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 2 -1.550

MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.