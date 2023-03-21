WPL 2023 Points table update: Mumbai takes top spot with win over RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by three wickets to take over the top spot in the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With this win, Mumbai holds the provisional top spot and will have to wait for Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz result to ensure their final birth.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.71 2 Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 10 +1.98 3 UP Warriorz (Q) 7 4 3 8 -0.063 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.14 5 Gujarat Giants (E) 8 2 6 4 -2.220

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.

*E - Eliminated