WPL 2023 Points table update: Mumbai takes top spot with win over RCB

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2023 18:51 IST
Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians celebrates the win during match nineteen of the Women’s Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians.

Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians celebrates the win during match nineteen of the Women’s Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by three wickets to take over the top spot in the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With this win, Mumbai holds the provisional top spot and will have to wait for Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz result to ensure their final birth.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians (Q) 86212+1.71
2Delhi Capitals (Q) 75210+1.98
3UP Warriorz (Q)7438-0.063
4Royal Challengers Bangalore (E)8264-1.14
5Gujarat Giants (E)8264-2.220

*Q - Qualified for the playoffs.

*E - Eliminated

