WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of the season as the Smriti Mandha-led side beat UP Warriorz by five wickets.

With this win, RCB has moved to the fourth spot and has kept its qualification hopes alive for the knockouts, although in a mathematical way.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the UPW vs RCB

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 10 +3.235 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 8 +1.887 3 UP Warriorz 5 2 3 4 -0.196 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 2 -1.550 5 Gujarat Giants Women 5 1 4 2 -3.207

MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.