WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of the season as the Smriti Mandha-led side beat UP Warriorz by five wickets.
With this win, RCB has moved to the fourth spot and has kept its qualification hopes alive for the knockouts, although in a mathematical way.
Here’s how the standings look at the end of the UPW vs RCB
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|5
|0
|10
|+3.235
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.887
|3
|UP Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.196
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.550
|5
|Gujarat Giants Women
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-3.207
MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.