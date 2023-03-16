WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Mumbai.

16 March, 2023 08:15 IST
Shreyanka Patil and Richa Ghosh celebrate after clinching the match for Royal Challengers Bangalore against UP Warriorz.

Shreyanka Patil and Richa Ghosh celebrate after clinching the match for Royal Challengers Bangalore against UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win of the season as the Smriti Mandha-led side beat UP Warriorz by five wickets.

With this win, RCB has moved to the fourth spot and has kept its qualification hopes alive for the knockouts, although in a mathematical way.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the UPW vs RCB

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians55010+3.235
2Delhi Capitals 5418+1.887
3UP Warriorz5234-0.196
4Royal Challengers Bangalore6152-1.550
5Gujarat Giants Women5142-3.207

MI has qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

