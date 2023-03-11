WPL 2023: Shafali Verma hits fastest fifty by an Indian in Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Shafali Verma hit a fifty in 19 deliveries to record the fastest half-century by an Indian in the Women’s Premier League during Delhi Capitals’ match against Gujarat Giants at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shafali hit eight fours and two sixes on her way to the half-century. Batting on 45 runs off 17 deliveries, Shafali even had the chance to register the joint-fastest fifty, in 18 deliveries to equal Sophia Dunkley’s feat, but could only find a single.

Delhi Capitals raced to 87 runs off just six overs, courtesy Shafali’s batting exploits. Delhi Capitals was chasing 106 runs, after reducing the Giants to 105/9 in the first innings.

This was the Capitals batter’s second half-century in the tournament. Shafali had scored 84 runs off 45 deliveries against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi chased down the target in the eighth over with all 10 wickets to spare as Shafali added 26 runs after her fifty to end at 76 runs off 28 balls. Meg Lanning finished unbeaten on 21 runs off 15 deliveries.