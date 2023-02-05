Women’s Premier League: Mumbai Indians appoints Jhulan Goswami as bowling coach

Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the coaching team for its new franchise in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled in March. Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami is set to be the Team Mentor and Bowling Coach while former England captain Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of Head Coach.

Devieka Palshikar, a former Indian all-rounder, will be the batting coach while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the Team Manager.

Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Goswami holds the record for most wickets in Women’s ODIs and at Women’s ODI World Cups. She also rose to number one in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings in January 2016.

Edwards has led England to ODI and T20 World Cup titles. She has been honoured by Order of the British Empire as a MBE in 2009 and a CBE in 2014. The English women’s cricket Twenty20 domestic competition organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board is named the Charlotte Edwards Cup. In 2022, she was inducted into the ICC Hall of fame.

Palshikar was a player and coach of the Assam team from 2009 to 2012. After her playing career, she worked as assistant coach of India between 2014 and 2016. She was the assistant coach of the Bangladesh side that won the 2018 Asia Cup. As head coach, she lead Velocity to the finals of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.

Speaking about the new coaching team, team owner Nita Ambani said, “I am sure that under Charlotte’s brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women’s team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy.”