Womens Senior One Day Trophy: Delhi beats J&K, Uttar Pradesh loses to Odisha

Delhi beat Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) by eight wickets at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy.

Batting first, J&K managed only 85 for the loss of eight wickets. Soni Yadav and Ayushi Soni took two wickets each for Delhi.

In response, Delhi opener Priya Punia's unbeaten 46 off 87 balls carried the team home with 26 balls to spare.

Elsewhere, Odisha beat Uttar Pradesh by 13 runs and Punjab won against Goa by 17 Runs on VJD Method. Both matches were held in Bangalore.