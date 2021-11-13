Cricket Cricket Womens Senior One Day Trophy: Delhi beats J&K, Uttar Pradesh loses to Odisha Delhi beat Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) by eight wickets at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. Team Sportstar 13 November, 2021 16:53 IST File Image: Priya Punia spearheaded Delhi's run-chase with an unbeaten 46. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 13 November, 2021 16:53 IST Delhi beat Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) by eight wickets at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy.Batting first, J&K managed only 85 for the loss of eight wickets. Soni Yadav and Ayushi Soni took two wickets each for Delhi. ICC aiming to host the Women’s U-19 World Cup in January 2023, says acting CEO Allardice Women's T20 schedule for 2022 Commonwealth Games announced, India to face Australia in opener In response, Delhi opener Priya Punia's unbeaten 46 off 87 balls carried the team home with 26 balls to spare.Elsewhere, Odisha beat Uttar Pradesh by 13 runs and Punjab won against Goa by 17 Runs on VJD Method. Both matches were held in Bangalore.QUARTERFINAL FIXTURESMAHARASHTRA VS PUNJABRAILWAYS VS ODISHABENGAL VS DELHIMADHYA PRADESH VS KARNATAKA Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :