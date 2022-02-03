Women’s T20 Challenge to be held in May, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed to Sportstar that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs in May. The fixtures and the venues will be decided later.

In an interview on Wednesday, Ganguly said: “The Women’s T20 Challenge will again be back this year in May. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women’s IPL. But this year, the Women’s T20 Challenge will surely happen during the IPL playoffs.”

Last year, the Women’s T20 Challenge did not happen as the Indian women’s team was touring Australia for a Test, ODI and T20I series.

Since 2018, the BCCI has been organising the competition during the IPL playoffs. The last edition, in 2020, took place in Sharjah with four teams taking part.

Ganguly also confirmed that the Senior Women’s T20 League, which was scheduled to commence in February, will resume soon. The tournament had to be put on hold due to COVID-19. Even the knockout stages of the Cooch Behar Trophy were postponed due to a spurt in cases.

“We have time for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Let this COVID settle down a bit, we can hold it because it is just at the knockout stage, and only a few matches are pending. We can do it in April-May. Similarly, with the Women's T20 League, we will do it as well. We are presuming that in another month, the number of cases will go down and we can host it,” Ganguly said.

The Indian women’s team is currently in New Zealand for a limited-overs series ahead of the Women’s 50-Over World Cup.