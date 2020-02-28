Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: England crosses 50-run mark, Wyatt falls

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

TOSS: Pakistan wins toss and opts to bowl against England.

SQUADS England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (w), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

South Africa v Thailand

In today's first match, which had a 9:30 AM IST start, South Africa, with a resounding 113-run win over Thailand, moved to the top of Group B. Batting first, the Proteas women posted 195/3 (the highest-ever score in women's T20 WC ever), thanks to a telling century from Lizelle Lee, who became only the second centurion from the nation in T20Is. In reply, Thailand folded for 82.

