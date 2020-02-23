Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: Kapp, Niekerk bring up 50-run partnership for SA

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. England and South will get their campaigns going in the tournament in Perth today.



South Africa won the toss and has opted to bowl. There's a nice wind going through this WACA ground here. Will we see a run fest true to its name today? Can these two teams give us a show better than Sri Lanka and New Zealand? It's cloudy here in Perth and the floodlights have been turned on. We're in for a good game.



Stat: Mignon Du Preez plays her 100th T20I this evening

SQUADS England W: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt South Africa W: Dane van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhunem Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tyron, Laura Volvaardt



PREVIOUS DAY RECAP

It was a great day of cricket at the WACA on Saturday with West Indies taking on Thailand and New Zealand taking on Sri Lanka in their world cup openers. One game saw bowling take centre stage while the other was a battle of the bat. West Indies managed to restrict an inexperienced Thai side to 78 in 20 overs, but the girls in blue made life hard for Stafanie Taylor. If this is the discipline their bowling attack is capable of it will be delightful to see what the Thai girls can do, if they manage to get a larger total on the board. West Indies won the game by seven wickets with 20 balls to spare. The next game of the evening saw Sri Lanka put in to bat first. Chamari Athapaththu, the SL skipper almost singlehandedly took her team through the power play overs, with a splendid 41-run knock and it looked like the girls had the momentum to try and get 130-150 runs on the board. Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen ensured that did not happen with Sri Lanka only managing 127. Kiwi skipper Sophia Devine then led the chase from the front, her unbeaten 75 setting the tone for a seven wicket win for the White Ferns. Highlights | Report Match 01 | Report Match 02



WHERE TO WATCH

The World Cup games for today will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. You can also live stream the matches on Hotstar. Or you can also catch our live updates right here.