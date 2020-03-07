Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's top five performers

Defending champion and host Australia faces off against first-time finalist India in the final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. After losing the tournament opener to India, the Southern Stars recovered and made its way through to the final.

Here are the team's top five performers at this edition of the competition so far:

- BETH MOONEY -

Left-handed opener Beth Mooney has four fifty-plus scores in her last seven international innings. She has bailed her side out of difficult situations numerous times since the beginning of the tri-series last month, featuring India and England. At the World Cup, she has piled up 181 runs in five games at an average of 45.25.

Mooney didn't start the tournament well as she scored just 12 in the first two matches against India and Sri Lanka. However, she then put up a mammoth 151-run first-wicket partnership with Alyssa Healy in her side's next outing against Bangladesh. Her knock of 60 against New Zealand in a do-or-die virtual quarterfinal guided Australia to the semis, where it beat South Africa. The home fans would be hoping yet another good performance from Mooney in the summit clash.

- MEGAN SCHUTT -

After conceding 35 and picking no wickets in four overs against India, Megan Schutt bowled at least 10 dot balls in each match that followed. This has been her strength, bowling mostly during the death overs. She gives the batters a tough time with her accurate line and lengths, hitting the blockhole often.

Schutt has nine wickets from five games, which includes two three-wicket hauls against Bangladesh and New Zealand, at an average of 12.89. Only Poonam Yadav is above her in the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

In the absence of Ellyse Perry, the onus will be on Schutt to lead Australia's bowling attack in the final. Despite her struggle against Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana earlier, the Australian medium pacer will be backing herself to get the job done on the big day.

- MEG LANNING -

Meg Lanning has captained the Australia Women's cricket team in more international matches than any other cricketer from her country. She is known for her calmness under pressure and attacking field setups. She has scored 116 runs so far this tournament at an average of 58.

Lanning is also a reliable fielder inside the circle. She hardly drops catches, while also inflicting crucial run-outs. Having already led her nation to World Cup success, the 27-year-old Australian's biggest challenge during the summit clash would be to contain the explosive opening duo of Verma and Mandhana and tackle India's spinners.

- JESS JONASSEN -

Jess Jonassen had tormented the Indian batswomen in a final not long ago. During the summit clash of the tri-series in February, left-arm orthodox bowler Jonassen's 5/12 halted India's run chase, guiding Australia to an 11-run victory.

Australian spinner Jess Jonassen (L) has been captain Meg Lanning's trump card in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. - Twitter

The spinner has seven wickets at an economy of 6.31 in the 2020 T20 World Cup and would be expected to reduce the run flow during the middle overs once again in the final. Being the only Australian bowler to complete her full quota of overs in every single match, Jonassen would be Lanning's trump card in the summit clash, ahead of her teammate Schutt.

- ALYSSA HEALY -

Alyssa Healy came into the World Cup on the back of terrible form. She had scored 14 runs in five matches before the beginning of the tournament. But she put aside the bad patch to score a 35-ball 51 against India in the opener in Sydney, being the only bright spot during her side's woeful batting performance.

The very next game, she was dismissed for a duck against Sri Lanka. Against Bangladesh, she scored 83 at a strike rate of 156.6 to guide Australia to a thumping 86-run win.

Leaving aside her batting, Healy is considered as one of the best wicket-keepers in the sport. Hence the 29-year-old Australian would be expected to both give her team a quick start against India in the final and contribute with her reflexes behind the stumps at the MCG on Sunday.