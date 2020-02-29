Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bat

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka being played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Having already qualified for the semifinals, the game against the Islanders presents India eves an opportunity to focus on the batting.

Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, playing XIs and other updates.

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bat. Which means - India will be chasing for the first time in the tournament and it comes in the last league match for the Indian team.

India, which have already qualified for the semifinals with three wins in a row, is fielding an unchanged side.

Playing XI:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani and Udeshika Prabodhani.

The Preview

A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women’s cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far.

While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday.

And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders.

But the Indians definitely have a few things to worry about, especially their below-par show with the bat, going into the business end of the tournament.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara, Umesha Thimashini.

Match starts at 09:30 AM IST.