Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: New Zealand, Bangladesh seek win in Melbourne

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Melbourne on Saturday.

LIVE: Game begins at 5.30am

Toss:

SQUADS New Zealand Women: Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Katey Martin, Rachel Priest, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddlestone, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair Bangladesh Women: Aisha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni

FORM GUIDE:

Bangladesh comes into this game after an 86-run drubbing at the hands of host, Australia.

New Zealand comes into this game after a defeat at the hands of India, who made it through to the semifinal on the back of that three run win.

RECAP OF PREVIOUS DAY:

Game one: South Africa beat Thailand by a mammoth 113 runs in its group fixture, with a century for Lizelle Lee (101) and a valiant half century for Sune Luus (61). South Africa posted 195/3 in 20 overs - the highest total in the tournament's history. Luus also came good with the ball (3-15) as Thailand fell for 82, its batting letting the side down again. With two wins from two games and a great run rate, South Africa sets pretty on top of the table in Group B.

Game two: It was a cakewalk for England against Pakistan as the former registered a comfortable 42-run win. England managed to put up 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets. After an initial wobble, Heather Knight steadied the innings with a fluent 62 from 42 balls. Pakistan never got going in the chase with Anya Shrubsole and Katherins Brunt getting crucial breakthrows to bundle out Pakistan for 116. Pakistan has lost both games so far and desperately needs to win its remaining games and win them well to have a chance. England - with two wins out of three- seems better placed, at second in Group B.





WHERE TO WATCH?

The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup games will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will be providing the online live streaming.