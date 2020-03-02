Women's T20 World Cup SL vs BAN LIVE: injury worry for Umesha

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Both teams will play for pride after failing to qualify for the semifinals.



LIVE: Bangladesh Innings



Injury worry: Possible shoulder dislocation for Umesha Thimashini. She falls nastily over her shoulder when saving a boundary. She is led off the field by the paramedic, visibly distressed.









- BANGLADESH WON THE TOSS AND HAS CHOSEN TO BAT FIRST-



Milestone: Sri Lanka's Shashikala Siriwardene will retire from all forms of the game after this game. The 35-year-old made her debut in 2003. She has more than 3100 runs with nine half centuries and 197 wickets to her name across formats. She has played 118 ODIs and 80 T20Is for Sri Lanka. Will she bow out on a high?



Milestone: This is Sri Lank's 100th T20I. It is the eighth side to reach this milestone.

SQUADS: Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madavi, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani Bangladesh: Aisha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni



Sri Lanka has not qualified for the semifinals but skipper Chamari Athapaththu has ambitions for her Asian neighbour.









FORM GUIDE:

Sri Lanka stands fourth in Group A with three loses in three matches. Chamari Athapaththu seems to be the lone ranger for this team, while its batting has failed to come good as a unit.

Bangladesh had a great game against New Zealand with the ball, restricting a team with firepower to just 91. However, a batting collapse meant the bowlers' good work went in vain. The subcontinent side finds itself fifth (last place) with no wins in the tournament and a dismal run rate of -2.017. Both sides will play for pride today in their last World Cup encounter. BUT, there is an upside to a win today. The winner will automatically qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup. So there is still much to play for her in Melbourne.



The big game of the day is the second one between New Zealand and Australia, with the winner directly moving into the semifinals to join India, South Africa and England.





READ: Women's T20 World Cup 2020 points table: India, South Africa, England go through to semis



RECAP:

Laura Wolvaardt smacked a crucial 53 as South Africa whipped Pakistan to make only its second women's Twenty20 World Cup semifinals on Sunday, where it will be joined by England which swept past the West Indies.



South Africa has won three from three in Group B — including a six-wicket humbling of England and a 113-run thumping of Thailand.



England, 2009 champion and runner-up at the last tournament, secured its place with a comfortable 46-run win over the West Indies, courtesy of fine bowling and a battling 57 from Natalie Sciver.

India is already through from Group A, with defending champion Australia playing New Zealand on Monday to determine who gets the last berth.



WHERE TO WATCH?

The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup games will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will be providing the live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch the biggest updates from the game right here with us on the live blog. 7