Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: UAE answers international cricket’s SOS call, again

In 2021, following the successful hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second consecutive year amidst the global pandemic, the then treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Arun Singh Dhumal, made an insightful observation.

“The venues in the UAE were like the best banquet you could have for any celebration. Everything was just perfectly ready,” Dhumal remarked at the time.

With much of the world in lockdown due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, few expected the IPL to proceed. However, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) stepping up to the challenge and receiving strong support from the local government, the world’s largest T20 league went ahead without a hitch — first in 2020 and again in 2021 (second leg) across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The UAE also went on to stage the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup, with India holding the hosting rights.

Now, three years later, as Dubai and Sharjah prepare to host the Women’s T20 World Cup — the first global women’s cricket event in the region — Dhumal, who is currently the chairman of the IPL’s governing council, still stands by his earlier statement.

Dhumal credits the UAE’s world-class facilities, accessibility, and professional approach for establishing it as a premier cricketing destination. “During COVID, when no one imagined we could go ahead with a tournament like the IPL, they ensured everything was prim and proper. Those two years have certainly helped the UAE build a positive image. The stakeholders have understood that the UAE not only has all the facilities but also the expertise to get things sorted in a very short period,” Dhumal explained.

That expertise has helped what many now call the ‘UAE model’ thrive.

Despite being an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the UAE has projected itself as a prime destination for cricket, often considered an alternative venue for major events during times of crisis. This year’s Women’s T20 World Cup is a case in point.

Originally, Bangladesh was slated to host the event. However, political turmoil, followed by the fleeing of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, forced the ICC to seek an alternative location, although the hosting rights remained with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

“The travel advisories from the governments of several participating teams meant it wasn’t feasible (to host the event in Bangladesh),” explained ICC’s chief executive, Geoff Allardice.

The ICC explored other options. India, which shares a similar time zone with Bangladesh, was considered a possible host. However, with its home season in full swing, the BCCI declined. Eventually, the UAE emerged as the preferred choice.

“After India refused to host the tournament, we had discussions with the UAE and Sri Lanka, but the former was preferred for several reasons. The UAE has hosted several big-ticket tournaments recently, and it was also convenient to hold the games there,” said BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who recently visited Dubai to oversee the preparations.

“Logistically, it’s convenient,” said Ahmed. “For the teams, it’s easy to travel to the UAE in terms of accessibility. Also, we have two top-quality stadiums nearby, and that’s a huge advantage for a high-octane tournament.”

The 10 participating teams will be based in Dubai, a city with approximately 180 five-star hotels. They will train at the ICC Cricket Academy grounds and commute the 30 kilometres to Sharjah for their matches. Abu Dhabi was not considered this time due to prior commitments to hosting a bilateral series between Ireland and South Africa.

Allardice emphasised the UAE’s diversity as one of its standout features: “One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented, and that’s why there will be quite a bit of crowd support.”

Organising such a massive event on short notice, however, is no easy task. “It came as a surprise, but we are used to such surprises,” said Mazhar Khan, General Manager of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

One major challenge for Dubai and Sharjah was getting the grounds ready in peak summer, with temperatures soaring to nearly 50 degrees Celsius. “When the news came in, it was peak summer, so we had to prepare the grounds. Thankfully, with no games in between, the pitches were well-rested and are now ready,” said Khan, a seasoned administrator. “We are quite used to these situations because, in the UAE, there is a lot of coordination between the ECB and the venues — Dubai and Sharjah. The teamwork helps overcome the initial challenges.”

With the ICC headquartered in Dubai, coordination is streamlined, avoiding unnecessary delays in execution. Administrators familiar with the UAE’s transformation from a distant vantage agree that “smooth operations and excellent government support” are the cornerstones of the UAE’s success.

“We’ve been able to deliver successful events every time due to the immense support of our government and the wealth of experience in staging such events. The UAE has hosted cricket matches for over 40 years. With that kind of experience, it becomes easier to manage logistical and security challenges,” pointed out Zaid Abbas, a board member of the ECB.

While Dubai International Stadium has not hosted a match recently, Sharjah Stadium held three T20 Internationals between Afghanistan and South Africa, serving as the perfect lead-up to the World Cup. “The grounds are in good shape, a new scoreboard has been installed, and new lights are in place — everything is ready for the showpiece event,” Khan added.

Last year, the men’s Asia Cup was played in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka hosting two legs. There were many logistical challenges for the cricket boards and the teams, with lots of travelling from one city to another. “Last-minute changes make it a logistical nightmare,” Ahmed says. “But with the UAE, travelling is easy, and it is convenient in terms of access to the best facilities, hospitality, and everything else. That certainly makes the UAE a go-to destination for any global events, and over the years, it has lived up to the expectations.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the UAE has taken on the responsibility of hosting several major sporting events — MMA, BWF badminton series, IPL, PSL (Pakistan Super League), and Asia Cup — and each time, the nation has delivered a flawless experience.

As the UAE prepares to host the Women’s T20 World Cup, it is determined to uphold its sterling reputation for delivering world-class events.