Women’s tri-series: Confident India takes on Australia

The Indian women’s team will look for an improved performance in the field when it takes on Australia in a T20 tri-series contest here on Sunday.

India is on top of the points table after having defeated England by five wickets in the tournament opener on Friday. India put up a fine bowling performance to restrict England to 147; in reply, captain Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 42.

The top four in the batting line-up — Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet — were all among runs. Middle-order batsmen Veda Krishnamurthy and Taniya Bhatia struggled.

‘Need to improve’

However, India was far from impressive in the fielding department. Harmanpreet, Jemimah and Veda dropped catches, and there were misfields, too. “We have to work hard on our fielding. We need to improve.” Harmanpreet said after the match.

Australia, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back after going down to England in a thrilling contest that was decided via a super-over on Saturday. The Australian bowlers remained largely unsuccessful against England; only Beth Mooney starred with the bat.

The defending T20 world champion will take confidence from the fact that it had defeated India in two out of two matches in a tri-series in 2018.