‘Fearless’ Trisha aims for senior India cap after winning Women’s U-19 World Cup

“Take care of her, please.” Well, these were the words to coach P. Srinivas (more familiar as Srinu in cricketing circles) from K. John Manoj, founder-secretary of St. John’s Coaching Foundation, introduced G. Trisha when she was just seven.

Well, now when Srinivas visited the victorious women’s U-19 World Cup team member at her residence in Marredpally, both had a tough time controlling emotions, especially when the young champion showed the jersey that she wore in the World Cup final and autographed by all the members of the winning squad including the support staff.

For, it was under the tutelage of Srinu, that Trisha evolved into a champion performer.

“I made her knock in the nets for the first time and within five minutes, I felt, honestly, she had the talent. What impressed me was the way she played fearlessly and with such timing,” recalled Srinu.

“The first thing I focussed was to eliminate the sweep shot, playing across the line. And she obliged,” he said.

“Yes, being with St. John’s for 10 long years could be one of the reasons for her transformation, having come as a raw talent from Bhadrachalam,” he said.

“Honestly, we didn’t tamper her original features either in batting or bowling. Even when we switched her to leg-spin from pace, we ensured that she stuck to her action which is very quick and effective,” the proud coach explained.

“We always set for ourselves short goals and worked really hard,” he said.

“I am sure, Trisha should be a very good batting all-rounder for India given her potential and determination to scale new heights,” Srinu said.

Trisha chipped in to repeat that the next big goal is to play for Senior India and also win the World Cup.

For someone whose first memory of watching a cricket match on tv was when the legend M.S. Dhoni hit that winning six in the 2011 World Cup final, Trisha revealed that she was thinking on those lines when she went for the big hit only to be out with three runs to script the winning moment.

Srinu also recalled that former India captain Mithali Raj advised a 12-year-old Trisha not to be rushed to seniors grade despite being a consistent scorer. “Let us not hurry up. She will go to places. Mithali told us,” he said.